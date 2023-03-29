Watch CBS News
Sports

WR Marvin Jones Jr. returning to Detroit, reportedly signing one-year $3 million deal

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is returning to Detroit.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jones will be signing a one-year deal for $3 million with incentives that can increase it to $5 million.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Jones posted footage of his past career with the Lions, adding "Back and I'm still buzzin',"  further confirming that he was returning to the Motor City. The 33-year-old played for the team from 2016 to 2020.

During his time with the Jaguars, Jones made 119 catches for 1,361 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones' return is a continued reconstruction of the Lions in the last few weeks.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.