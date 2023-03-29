WR Marvin Jones Jr. returning to Detroit, reportedly signing one-year $3 million deal

(CBS DETROIT) - Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is returning to Detroit.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jones will be signing a one-year deal for $3 million with incentives that can increase it to $5 million.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Jones posted footage of his past career with the Lions, adding "Back and I'm still buzzin'," further confirming that he was returning to the Motor City. The 33-year-old played for the team from 2016 to 2020.

BACK & IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”?? pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) March 29, 2023

During his time with the Jaguars, Jones made 119 catches for 1,361 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones' return is a continued reconstruction of the Lions in the last few weeks.