Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Dates for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit have been released.

Visit Detroit and the NFL announced it will happen April 25-27, 2024, in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. "With the Lions' passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football."

The NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park, will allow guests to be involved in participatory games, interactive exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions and opportunities to take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The theme park will be open for all three days of the event.

"We are excited to be partnering with the city of Detroit and the NFL to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit," said Rod Wood, Detroit Lions President, and CEO. "We look forward to showcasing the culture, energy, and passion of our vibrant downtown as a part of one of the NFL's marquee annual events."

The NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated sports events; over 300,000 people attended the 2022 event in Las Vegas, and over 10.03 million viewers tuned in to watch the event.

"Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events, and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April," said Mike Duggan, City of Detroit Mayor. "Next year's NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making."

This year, the NFL Draft will occur on April 27-29 in Kansas City.

For more information on the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, visit here.