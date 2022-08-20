World-Renowned Piet Oudolf Visits His Belle Isle Garden Masterpiece For The First Time

(CBS DETROIT) - Oudolf Garden Detroit opened up on Belle Isle last summer.

With COVID restrictions, the world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf wasn't able to see his masterpiece until now.

Oudolf finally saw the new public garden in person for the first time on Friday. His last visit was more than three years ago before construction began.

After years of delay due to the pandemic @pietoudolf is finally back in Detroit to see his masterpiece in person for the... Posted by Oudolf Garden Detroit on Friday, August 19, 2022

The 3-acre garden sits in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.

Oudolf says Detroit is the perfect setting to showcase his work.

The garden is open seven days a week.