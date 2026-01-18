At least 43 people died in Michigan workplaces in 2025

The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration said there were at least 43 workplace fatalities in the state last year.

The latest recorded workplace death happened on June 9. According to the state agency, a 41-year-old stonecutter was with the owner of the company they worked for, moving stone slabs in a warehouse to make room for a new shipment.

"When the owner stepped into the showroom, a loud noise was heard," state officials said.

The owner found the stonecutter pinned between stone slabs when they returned to the warehouse, according to the state agency. They were taken to the hospital where they died on June 16.

"Every workplace fatality is a tragic reminder that safety and health must remain a top priority," the state agency said in a social media post on Thursday about the 43rd recorded workplace fatality of 2025.

Michigan officials on Monday reported the first workplace death of this year. A business reported to MIOSHA that a 26-year-old employee died after they became caught between the carriage and cab of a tow truck.

State data shows there were 34 workplace deaths in Michigan in 2024 and 36 in 2023.