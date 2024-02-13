Working Families Tax Credit checks being sent to Michigan households this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan households will start receiving Working Families Tax Credit checks this week.

The credit is based on the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, and residents are expected to get an average of $550 from the checks, according to the governor's office.

"Last year, the majority in the Michigan Legislature and I quintupled the Working Families Tax Credit, which will put hundreds more dollars back in the pockets of 700,000 working families," said Whitmer. "These checks that are starting to be mailed out this week will lift tens of thousands of people out of working poverty and directly benefit half the children in Michigan by helping their moms and dads pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. We got your back in Michigan as you work hard and support your family. Together, let's build a brighter future and a stronger economy."

Residents must file federal income tax returns to receive the tax credit check, even if they don't owe tax, or there is no requirement to file a tax return. In addition, residents must also meet the requirements for the Working Families Tax Credit checks. If granted, the state will send a 30% credit check when that person files their state returns.

In 2022, taxpayers who were eligible for the credit received a 6% credit when they filed state returns, but effective Tuesday, Feb. 13, a new state law means those people will receive another check for the remaining 24% of the credit for the 2022 year.

So, starting Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Michigan Department of Treasury started issuing the checks to eligible residents, according to the governor's office.

They will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service over five to six weeks.

"Michigan's Working Families Tax Credit at the 30% rate applies to the 2022 tax year and beyond," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "I encourage those who are eligible for this tax credit to explore filing electronically or connecting with a reputable tax preparer when filing a return this year. Thousands of dollars could be left on the table if these credits are not claimed."