Michigan families will receive tax credit checks in early 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will start receiving Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024.

The checks average about $550 and are part of $1 billion in tax cuts that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law earlier this year.

"By quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, we're putting an average of $550 back in the pockets of 700,000 Michigan families ahead of schedule," said Whitmer. "This directly benefits half the children in Michigan, and moms and dads can use this extra money at tax time to pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. Across the United States, inflation is decreasing and take-home pay is increasing, proving that our work in Michigan and President Biden's efforts in Washington are moving us in the right direction. We still have more work to do, and today's announcement will help get you some relief sooner than expected. Let's keep rolling up our sleeves, lowering costs, and growing our economy."

According to the governor's office, the checks will start being sent out on Feb. 13, 2024 and will be sent to families who qualified for the credit on their 2022 tax returns.

The legislation signed in March increases the credit to 30% from 6%.

Michigan residents eligible for the tax credit do not need to submit any additional paperwork, but if someone has moved recently or wants to check their address, they can do so here.

In addition, those who are eligible should apply for the expanded tax credit to see if they meet the criteria this year. Residents can receive the additional check from their 2022 tax return and the 30% tax credit when they file next year.

Whitmer's office says it will take about five to six weeks to print and mail all the checks.