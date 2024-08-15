Woodward Dream Cruise sees crowds gather Thursday with rain expected Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Car enthusiasts are crossing their fingers for clear skies on Saturday, but they might not get their wish.

For many of these diehard car enthusiasts who were celebrating on Thursday, Saturday will be a rain-or-shine event. However, some of those cars themselves might not agree. And that's what makes these extra few days leading up to Saturday's Dream Cruise that much more special, especially at the corner of 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

"The cars are the stars," said Ronald Strayhorn, who attended the very first Woodward Dream Cruise in 1995.

Those behind the wheel are taking a back seat to these classic cars that make their way to Detroit from garages all across the country.

"We have friends here from Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee. The cars that come out that are hidden in garages all year that just come out for this one day is just amazing," Strayhorn said. "This corner at the 13th Mile and Woodward is the heartbeat of the Dream Cruise."

"This is where it happens at, right here. Nowhere else. Woodward Avenue and 13 Mile, the Mobile Gas Station," said Woodward Dream Cruise attendee Marshall McGrew.

What used to be a one-day event now draws people to the curb days and weeks before the third Saturday in August. McGrew says he's among them this year because he's unsure what the turnout will be this weekend with rain in the forecast.

"I usually don't come out on a Thursday, it's Friday and Saturday. So, they might bring their cars out tomorrow, the majority of them, but Saturday, they might not because of the rain," he said.

Even though much of the magic comes from seeing these timeless rare vehicles, many attendees are excited to see a new generation put the Dream Cruise in motion.

"They drive the Mustangs, the Chargers, and the Challengers and stuff like that, and I hate to even see them getting rid of those cars. For the young kids coming up, we love to see them keep it going," said Woodward Dream Cruise attendee Vernell Anderson.

The event officially kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday and lasts until 9 p.m.