Woodhaven man, 70, killed in Central Michigan crash; 1 injured

A 70-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck collided with the SUV he was driving in Central Michigan on Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators say a 50-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on East Pickard Road in Union Township. The 70-year-old man, driving a Ford Edge, was turning onto the road from a hotel parking lot when the truck hit the SUV.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

Officials said the 70-year-old Woodhaven, Michigan, man died from injuries sustained in the incident. The driver of the Silverado, a Rosebush, Michigan, resident, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Union Township is around 159 miles northwest of Detroit.