Women share safety concerns, tips after death of Memphis jogger

(CBS DETROIT) - The death of a Memphis woman who was kidnapped during a morning run is raising concerns for women.

It was an incident that happened hundreds of miles away from Detroit, but it hit close to home for women who live in the area.

"When I first heard about it, it was kind of scary," said Tonia Gladney.

Gladney was with her sister for her morning walk at the Riverwalk in Detroit Thursday and it wasn't by accident.

The murder in Memphis has safety top of mind.

"We just never know. We just never know," she said.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped during a morning run last week, according to police,

She was found dead days later on Tuesday.

The suspect is in custody and facing charges for what police believe was a random, isolated attack.

"I can walk next to you and you might not be in the right state of mind," Gladney said. "And who's to say that you may do something to me or you may not?

Gladney and her sister chose the Riverwalk because it's a public area and has cameras.

They also made sure to walk during daylight.

Both said those are important tips to help women stay safe while walking or running.

Gladney's sister shared other tips as well.

"Don't always have a scheduled routine," she said. "Try to change things up. Being more aware. Just having some protection. Letting anyone know family friends, this is the location I'm at. Always being connected, maybe on your cellphone as you're walking [and] talking to a friend."

Gladney added, "We can't blame our women to wanting to exercise before they go to work, but now we just have to be aware. Is it safe for us to do that?"