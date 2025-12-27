Woman steals puppy at store in Ypsilanti with help from man, owner says

A pet store owner in Ypsilanti, Michigan, says a woman stole a puppy with the help of a man on Monday and is asking for the animal's safe return.

Stuart Collins, the owner of Pet City Pets, says surveillance video at the store around 5 p.m. showed the woman putting a black and tan Yorkshire terrier inside her coat and walking out. The video has been shared on the business's Facebook page.

Collins says the man distracted employees by paying for a dollar's worth of crickets at the counter. He added that the man and woman have both since called him to say they would return the puppy, but haven't done so as of Friday night.

"I don't know how it's going to turn out," Collins said on Friday night. "I just want my dog back, and I want to press charges."

The store, located on Ecorse Road, is offering a $100 reward for the return of the puppy, which Collins says was pending adoption.

Police have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the store at 734-487-0800.