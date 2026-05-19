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Woman shot during carjacking near Old Navy in Oakland County, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a woman was shot during a carjacking on Tuesday near an Old Navy store.

The shooting happened in the Baldwin Commons Plaza in Orion Township. The sheriff's office says deputies responded at about 5:43 p.m. Authorities say the gunshot wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are searching for the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950 or 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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