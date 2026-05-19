Woman shot during carjacking near Old Navy in Oakland County, authorities say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a woman was shot during a carjacking on Tuesday near an Old Navy store.
The shooting happened in the Baldwin Commons Plaza in Orion Township. The sheriff's office says deputies responded at about 5:43 p.m. Authorities say the gunshot wound does not appear to be life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are searching for the people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950 or 911.
This story is developing and will be updated.