Woman shot during carjacking near Old Navy in Oakland County, authorities say

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a woman was shot during a carjacking on Tuesday near an Old Navy store.

The shooting happened in the Baldwin Commons Plaza in Orion Township. The sheriff's office says deputies responded at about 5:43 p.m. Authorities say the gunshot wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are searching for the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950 or 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.