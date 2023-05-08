Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting outside Southfield hotel

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, and another person was critically injured in a shooting outside the Detroit Marriott Southfield Hotel Monday morning.

Southfield police say the suspect tracked down his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend to the hotel and waited for them to exit the building. At about 9:24 a.m. the suspect shot both victims multiple times in the hotel's parking lot.

The woman's current boyfriend, a 41-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Multiple agencies are working to locate the suspect, who is at large.