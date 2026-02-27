Woman hospitalized, dog died, in aftermath of house fire in Detroit

A woman was seriously injured, and a dog died, as the result of a house fire on Friday morning in Detroit.

The Detroit Fire Department said the 911 call arrived about 6:20 a.m., reporting a house fire in the 17100 block of Pinehurst Street near Six Mile Road. Firefighters arrived in just under five minutes.

House fire on Pinehurst Street in Detroit CBS News Detroit

When crews arrived, they saw people walking out of the home. One of them was a woman who was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and she was reported to be in critical condition Friday morning.

A dog also died as a result of the fire.

The fire was in a bedroom on the second floor of the house, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.