Woman hospitalized, dog died, in aftermath of house fire in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A woman was seriously injured, and a dog died, as the result of a house fire on Friday morning in Detroit. 

The Detroit Fire Department said the 911 call arrived about 6:20 a.m., reporting a house fire in the 17100 block of Pinehurst Street near Six Mile Road. Firefighters arrived in just under five minutes. 

pinehurst-fire-slider.jpg
House fire on Pinehurst Street in Detroit CBS News Detroit

When crews arrived, they saw people walking out of the home. One of them was a woman who was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and she was reported to be in critical condition Friday morning. 

A dog also died as a result of the fire. 

The fire was in a bedroom on the second floor of the house, firefighters said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

