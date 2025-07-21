Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in Shelby Township, police treating case as homicide

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

One person is in custody after a woman was found dead Saturday at an apartment in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The Shelby Township Police Department said it followed up on a 911 hang-up placed about 6:30 a.m. After tracing the location where the call was made, they found a deceased adult woman. 

"The detective bureau is investigating this as a homicide," the report said. 

The woman has been identified, although police are not yet providing her name to the news media, officers said. 

There is one person in custody as investigators continue their probe.  

"There is no threat or danger to the public," police added. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

