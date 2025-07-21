Woman found dead in Shelby Township, police treating case as homicide

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

One person is in custody after a woman was found dead Saturday at an apartment in Macomb County, Michigan.

The Shelby Township Police Department said it followed up on a 911 hang-up placed about 6:30 a.m. After tracing the location where the call was made, they found a deceased adult woman.

"The detective bureau is investigating this as a homicide," the report said.

The woman has been identified, although police are not yet providing her name to the news media, officers said.

There is one person in custody as investigators continue their probe.

"There is no threat or danger to the public," police added.