76-year-old woman found dead on side of road in St. Clair Shores; 1 arrested

Police in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was found on the side of a residential road on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The woman, from St. Clair Shores, was found on the 21000 block of Francis Street around 9:40 a.m. Investigators said she "had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

A police SUV sits on Francis Street in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, on Saturday after a 76-year-old woman was found dead in the area. CBS News Detroit

Police said a 31-year-old St. Clair Shores woman, the driver of a vehicle in connection with the incident, has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.