Woman found dead in her vehicle in Wayne city park

A woman was found dead Wednesday night inside the back seat of a Ford Explorer in Wayne, Michigan.

The discovery was made about 9 p.m. by a baseball coach who was leaving the ball fields at Forest Park at the time, according to the report from Wayne Police Department. The vehicle was parked nearby.

Upon the report, police and EMS arrived, confirmed the woman was dead and notified the Investigations Bureau. The woman was later identified as 35-year-old Allyssa Caulk, the registered owner of the vehicle. She was known to both live out of her car and frequently visit the park, police said.

There were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play in her death, the police report said. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy in an attempt to determine cause of death.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact D/Lt. Springer at tspringer@cityofwayne.com or 734-721-1414, ext. 1503.