Woman dead, teen injured after wrong-way crash in Oakland County, sheriff says

A 26-year-old woman is dead and a teenage boy is in the hospital after a head-on collision in Brandon Township, Michigan, late Saturday night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the woman from Oxford, Michigan, was driving a Chrysler HHR southbound in the northbound lane of Baldwin Road near Seymour Lake Road when she crashed head-on with a Hummer H3 driven by the boy, 16. It happened around 11:41 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The sheriff's office says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.