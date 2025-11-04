Woman charged after 76-year-old Michigan woman found dead in driveway

A 31-year-old woman accused of fatally striking a 76-year-old St. Clair Shores, Michigan, woman with her car has been charged.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Stephanie Holt was arraigned on Tuesday on failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and felony – commission with a motor vehicle. Holt received a $100,000 cash/surety (10%) bond. If released, she is ordered to wear a GPS tether, prohibited from returning to the scene and have no contact with the victim's family.

On Nov. 1, St. Clair Shores police responded to the 21000 block of Francis Street, where they found the victim, identified as Mary Hulswitt, lying at the end of the driveway. Investigators said she "had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Prosecutors alleged that Holt struck Hulswitt while backing out of her driveway. Police arrested Holt sometime after the incident.

"Fleeing from an accident, particularly one that results in serious injury or death, is illegal. When an accident occurs, the law requires that individuals stop, and immediately contact emergency services," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Holt is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Nov. 14 and a preliminary exam on Nov. 25.