Woman arrested in Bloomfield Township bank robbery

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a woman accused of robbing a bank in Bloomfield Township.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Comerica Bank at 43332 Woodward Ave. for a reported robbery. Employees told police that a woman walked in and passed a teller a note, demanding money with no dye.

The teller handed over some cash, and the suspect ran from the bank.

Police quickly located the suspect and took her into custody pending charges and arraignment.

