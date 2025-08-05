Michigan woman arrested for allegedly making threats while holding gun

A Monroe County, Michigan, woman was arrested for allegedly making threats while holding a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, authorities received calls at about noon on Tuesday from residents at the Greenwycke Crossings Apartments in Monroe Township. Residents reported a woman walking around the parking lot with a pistol and yelling threats, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took the 37-year-old woman into custody. Investigators found a semi-automatic pistol with her at the time of her arrest, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7540 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or online.