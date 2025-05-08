Suspect wanted for stealing from Detroit-area nonprofit that supports veterans

A Roseville nonprofit is looking for a woman behind the theft they call sickening.

A woman was caught on camera entering the Veterans Thrift Store in Roseville, Michigan, walking to the back office, and stealing a manager's purse. The thrift store is part of the nonprofit, Vets Returning Home, which provides housing for homeless veterans.

The nonprofit says the woman also allegedly drove to its shelter and continued her theft spree there. Both thefts were caught on camera.

"These veterans live on site, so to walk into their home and invade their space and rob them, she's lucky," said Sandy Bower, founder of Vets Returning Home. "Bus passes, bridge cards, all of the facility keys to our vehicles, and a different area where she stole the petty cash."

Hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in items are gone. According to the nonprofit, this is one of the biggest violations they've experienced.

"Who put her up to this? Somebody had to tell her where those things of value were," Bower said. "It took a whole lot of guts to walk into a facility that houses veterans."

Police are investigating the thefts. The organization said all leads they've received are being sent to authorities.