Wintry conditions lead to some Southeast Michigan school closings

Wintry conditions have led to some school closings in Southeast Michigan for Friday, Feb. 6.

The affected schools include those in Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston counties.

The CBS News Detroit weather team has invoked Weather Alert Day status for Friday and Saturday. The expected weather conditions include light freezing drizzle and fog early Friday, shifting to snow in the afternoon with the possibility of snow squalls. Then temperatures and wind chills will drop, with wind chills around -10 to -20 expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Michigan's winter season has been significantly colder than average, according to data.

School closures, or "snow days," have been a frequent occurrence this winter because of repeated blasts of snow and frigid temperatures. Michigan school districts are allotted six days that can be used to cancel school for emergency reasons. If that number is amount is exceeded, and some schools have reached that point in Metro Detroit, superintendents need to ask state officials for additional emergency days or start scheduling makeup days.

See the list of school closures for Feb. 6