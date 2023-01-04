Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Parks & Recreation to hold WinterFest in Detroit on January 14

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that the second annual WinterFest in Detroit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 this year.

The family-friendly winter event will be at the Adams Butzel Complex, located at 10500 Lyndon Street, from noon to 4 p.m.

"Detroiters expect great recreation programming and we are happy to provide it by making WinterFest an annual event," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "We are making it bigger and better this year and invite residents to experience Fun in the D at one of Detroit's premier recreation complexes."   

Here are some of the activities the event will feature: 

  • free ice skating at the Jack Adams Ice Arena
  • Detroit Red Wings hockey demos
  • figure skating demos 
  • horse and carriage rides 
  • food trucks 
  • Wintercade gaming zone
  • Frozen Forest with Elsa and other Disney characters from the movie
gsd-winter-fest-20234x6-copy-crop.jpg
Detroit Parks & Recreation

According to a release, since Detroit Parks & Recreation began holding events again after the pandemic, more than 15,000 people have attended. Officials say 2,000 people are expected to attend this years WinterFest event.

For more information on WinterFest, visit here.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.