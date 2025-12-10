Winter weather and tricky driving through Wednesday evening in Southeast Michigan
The system that brought rain and snow or a mix of both to the Metro Detroit area Wednesday morning moves out in the afternoon, but don't expect driving conditions to clear up as quickly.
A winter weather advisory has been extended to include Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties and continues until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A few flurries may linger through the late afternoon and evening.
The main hazard for travel will be plummeting temperatures and gusty winds of around 30 miles per hour.
Expect slick spots, especially on any untreated roads, ramps, overpasses, side streets, and neighborhoods.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, we've seen just over 1 inch of snow in Monroe to 7 inches in Lake Orion, and may see a little more accumulation Wednesday afternoon before the system moves out.
Allow plenty of time to get to your destination, and be sure your car has essentials in case you get stopped by the weather or a crash.
Temperatures drop into the teens overnight with single-digit wind chills expected for Thursday morning, meaning roads could still be slick in some areas.