Winter weather in store for metro Detroit this week
CBS Detroit - An active winter weather pattern moves into the area at the beginning of the week. Monday is the calm before the storm with mostly cloudy skies, then overnight we are expecting to see snow move into the area.
We could see 1-3" of heavy wet snow for Tuesday morning. Expect slick roads, low visibility and a slow commute.
As temperatures rise throughout the day we are expecting the snow to transition into rain with breezy conditions. We could see a few flurries in the overnight hours and on Wednesday morning.
We are watching another system that is expected to move in at the end of the week, bringing a chance of snow, with colder air moving in for the end of the weekend. And it looks like that colder air will stick around for a while.
Be safe this week!
