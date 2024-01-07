Watch CBS News
Winter weather in store for metro Detroit this week

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit - An active winter weather pattern moves into the area at the beginning of the week. Monday is the calm before the storm with mostly cloudy skies, then overnight we are expecting to see snow move into the area.

Tuesday morning snow

We could see 1-3" of heavy wet snow for Tuesday morning. Expect slick roads, low visibility and a slow commute. 

next big system

As temperatures rise throughout the day we are expecting the snow to transition into rain with breezy conditions. We could see a few flurries in the overnight hours and on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon

We are watching another system that is expected to move in at the end of the week, bringing a chance of snow, with colder air moving in for the end of the weekend. And it looks like that colder air will stick around for a while.

Days 8-14 temperatures

Be safe this week!

Stacey DuFord
Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 6:59 PM EST

