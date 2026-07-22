Windsor mayor to still celebrate Gordie Howe Bridge opening after Canada-U.S. joint event canceled

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he still plans to celebrate the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge after Canada withdrew from a joint event with the U.S. on Friday.

Canada announced on Tuesday that it was canceling the event after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian imports. Instead, Canadian officials are expected to host their own event on Friday. The bridge, which is owned by both Michigan and Canada, is set to officially open to the public on Monday, July 27.

Dilkens calls the tension between the two countries "unnecessary."

"It's just a darn shame that we aren't at a point in time where we can actually celebrate this in a meaningful way," Dilkens said.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the Canadian Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure said holding a celebration with the U.S. amid the recent tariffs would be "inappropriate." The department says the crossing agreement with Michigan and an agreement in principle with the U.S. remain unchanged.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge remains a vital infrastructure project that reflects years of hard work and will be a major economic driver in the region, expanding options for commuters, tourists, businesses, and families. In turn, we remain committed to opening the bridge on July 27th, and to celebrating this milestone among Canadians on July 24th," the department said.

Dilkens says it's important for local leaders to keep their focus on the people who live and work. He says the project represents years of cooperation between the two countries and supports one of the busiest international trade corridors in North America.

Dilkens says while trade disagreements will come and go, the relationship between Detroit and Windsor must continue.

"Regretfully, the opening is going to be somewhat more diminished than I think anyone would have hoped," he said. "I'm still optimistic that at some point in the future, when things make more sense, when the spirit of cooperation's a little stronger, that we'll be able to celebrate and get people on the center of the bridge and have the proper celebration that the Gordie Howe International Bridge deserves."