Wilson Middle School in Wyandotte closed Wednesday due to "potential norovirus outbreak"

The Wyandotte Public Schools district announced on Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Wilson Middle School due to a "potential norovirus outbreak."

Officials said on social media that all after-school sports and activities will also be canceled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is a contagious virus that can cause inflammation of the stomach. The illness is sometimes called the "stomach flu," however, it is not related to the influenza virus. The virus can be spread through direct contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food or drinks and touching contaminated objects or surfaces.

Symptoms can develop between 12 hours and 48 hours after exposure and include nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache and body aches. Anyone infected is at risk of experiencing dehydration, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy.

To slow down the spread, the CDC urges people to wash their hands often, cook shellfish thoroughly and wash fruits and vegetables, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces, wash laundry with hot water and for anyone sick to stay home for at least two days after the symptoms stop.