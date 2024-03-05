William Dwyer removed as Warren police commissioner

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has been removed from his role, effective immediately, Mayor Lori Stone announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Stone said the decision was made after "it became recently apparent that our viewpoints on hiring no longer aligned." Police Deputy Commissioner Charles Rushton will serve as interim police commissioner.

Dwyer recently announced his plans to retire in this year; however, Stone said a date was not mutually agreed on.

Stone said the hiring process for police personnel will revert back to the human resources department.

"I want the residents of Warren to know I am committed to ensuring the Warren Police Department provides the consistent, dependable, and community-based services our residents have come to expect. I have full faith in those providing leadership for the Warren Police Department moving forward," Stone said.