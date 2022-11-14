Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree in Lyon Township
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township.
The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.
The crash is under investigation.
