Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree in Lyon Township

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township. 

The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.

The crash is under investigation.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

