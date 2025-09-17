Whitmer issues directive encouraging COVID vaccination, insurance coverage

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive for state agencies to "work collaboratively and take action to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are available to Michiganders who wish to access them."

The directive, announced Wednesday, takes effect immediately.

The intent is to issue "clear, accessible guidance" to pharmacists and providers to encourage prescription and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. It also aims to ensure "to the extent possible" that all health insurance plans under the state's regulatory authority – to include Medicaid and private insurance – cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines.

The directive cites recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians that "vaccination remains a safe and effective means for protecting against COVID infection."

"We all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy," Whitmer said. "According to medical experts, vaccines remain the most effective way to stay healthy. I'm committed to providing Michiganders with the best options for their families."

COVID-19 vaccines were first made available to the American public in December 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that erupted earlier in the year. The vaccine formulation has been updated multiple times in response to newer strains of the coronavirus. From 2020 through 2023, COVID-19 was among the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the latest version of the vaccine in August, but has limited the COVID-19 vaccine use for most age groups and rescinded the emergency use authorization that made shots available for healthy young children.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said its research showed that the 2023–2024 vaccine reduced the risk of COVID-19-related emergency room and urgent care visits by 65-70% among children during the first two months after vaccination.

Note: The above video originally aired Aug. 29.