Watch CBS News
Local News

White Lake Township woman gets new Jeep after returning bag found with $15K

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A White Lake Township woman has been given a new Jeep for her act of kindness in returning a bag she found filled with thousands of dollars. 

Diane Gordan of White Lake Township found a plastic bag with $14,780 on the ground near the BP Gas Station near Pontiac Lake Road. 

She reported her findings to the White Lake Township Police Department, who found the owners of the money. 

Gordan walks to and from her job at a local grocery market, as she does not have a car.

A GoFundMe was set up for her, and as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, it has raised $78,741. 

"Members of the department were blown away by a White Lake Township resident's act of kindness," the White Lake Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. "When we heard that Dianne hasn't had a vehicle in over a year and walks 5 days a week, 2.7 miles each way to work and back, we knew we had to help."

The police department partnered with Szott Automotive Group and put some of the money from the GoFundMe towards giving Gordan a new Jeep. 

Diane Gordon, the wonderful White Lake resident, who found $15,000 & did the right thing (even when nobody was looking)...

Posted by Thad Szott on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.