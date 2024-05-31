Watch CBS News
When to expect rain in Southeast Michigan this weekend

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Heavy rain is possible this weekend, but fortunately, the majority of it should fall in the overnight hours. 

If you're heading to the Detroit Grand Prix or to a graduation ceremony or have any outdoor plans, you can mostly expect dry conditions, especially on Saturday.

grand-prix-3-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Throughout the day on Saturday, we'll see the clouds increasing with the rain moving in closer to sunset. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with some wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. 

graf-4k-long-2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Once the rain moves in, it will stick around overnight, with heavy rain possible at times. Lighter rain will linger for the first half of Sunday, but the day will end warm and dry.

around-the-state-2-day-cutout.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're traveling around the state this weekend, you'll find cooler temperatures and cloudier conditions to the north and west. 

pm-7-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Taking a peek ahead, the work week starts out dry with a warming trend and more chances for showers and storms returning on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 2:03 PM EDT

