Wheelchair user struck and killed while crossing intersection in Ann Arbor

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

A man who was crossing a street in Ann Arbor, Michigan, while using a wheelchair was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle, local police reported.

The crash happened just before midnight Monday in the area of North Fourth Avenue and East Huron Street, Ann Arbor Police Department reported.

The initial call was of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When police arrived, the report said, they learned the victim was a 79-year-old man who was using a wheelchair to cross East Huron and still in the crosswalk "when the traffic signal cycled while he was still crossing."

The SUV, which was eastbound on East Huron, struck him and left the scene before officers arrived.

The driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old Ann Arbor woman, later turned herself in and is currently at Washtenaw County Jail.

"Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor of the crash," the report said.

Ann Arbor police were assisted on scene by the Ann Arbor Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance.