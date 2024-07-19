What would happen next if Biden drops out of the presidential race? Experts weigh in

Experts speak on what could happen if Biden steps down from race

Experts speak on what could happen if Biden steps down from race

Experts speak on what could happen if Biden steps down from race

(CBS DETROIT) — Questions continue surrounding President Biden's ability to lead the Democratic Party in this year's presidential election. With weeks to go until the Democratic National Convention approaches, many wonder what would happen if Mr. Biden dropped out of the race.

"Without Joe Biden in place, then it is the delegates' choice to nominate," said Jeffrey Bernstein, a political science professor and Eastern Michigan University.

There are roughly 4,000 Democratic delegates representing the country. In August, they will vote to determine the nominee. Right now, it's expected to be Mr. Biden.

If he were to step out, it would become open season.

"There could still be a large number of candidates who are either nominated or pursuing the nomination," Berstein said.

Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't immediately get the votes. With the president's support, experts say it could sway delegates. But if she isn't chosen as the nominee, it could prove tricky.

"Black voters would be upset about that, women would be upset about that, and I don't know what choice they have at this point," said GOP consultant Wayne Bradley.

According to Bradley, Democrats should've had an open primary. As news comes of decreased donor support, it's troublesome, as campaigns rely on funding.

"You start taking away the money. To me, the grassroots hasn't moved away from him, but the donor class has," Bradley said.

As the DNC approaches, conversations swirl on whether the Biden campaign will continue. Though it's the talk of the political world, experts say the party is more than likely weighing its options.

"Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman would look at the way we are nominating candidates and say 'I have no idea what you're doing.' So it's unprecedented in modern times, but we have been in this situation before," Berstein said.