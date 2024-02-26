What time do Michigan polls open and close for the 2024 primary? Key voting hours to know

Dingell: Michigan will be "purple from now until November" Michigan will be "purple from now until November," Rep. Debbie Dingell says 07:27

Washington — The 2024 presidential race heads to Michigan Tuesday, which is holding its primary for both Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday. Voters in Michigan have had a number of options available to cast their ballots, with both absentee and in-person early voting opportunities, and on Election Day, polls will be also be open.

For those who didn't request an absentee ballot and missed the early voting period, here's what to know about the hours when you can vote.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are the major Republican candidates in Michigan's GOP primary, and President Biden does not have a major primary challenger in the Democratic contest. But Mr. Biden faces some headwinds here: many in the large community of Arab and Muslim Americans in Michigan who voted for him in 2020 oppose the president's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. They're hoping to send a message to him that they're unhappy with U.S. support for Israel in the conflict with Gaza by voting "uncommitted" during the primary.

In late December, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a group of voters in the state who sought to challenge Trump's candidacy under the Constitution's "insurrection clause."

Polling locations open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Before voting, the Michigan Secretary of State's office recommends checking that your polling place hasn't moved and that your registration status is current. Bringing a valid photo ID is also recommended.

When do polls close for 2024 Michigan primary voting?

Polling locations close at 8 p.m., but voters who are in line by that time and have not yet filled out their ballot are still allowed to vote.

When will we know results of the 2024 Michigan primary?

The results will start to trickle in after polls close at 8 p.m. CBS News will not characterize or project the outcome of the race before then.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told CBS News that unofficial results are expected by 12 p.m. Wednesday.