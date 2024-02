Michigan will be "purple from now until November," Rep. Debbie Dingell says Ahead of Michigan's primary on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan tells "Face the Nation" that President Biden will need to meet with the "both sides" amid the war between Israel and Hamas is a "very important issue here." But, she noted, "Michigan's a purple state" and the state is "going to be purple from now until November."