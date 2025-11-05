What's next for Mary Sheffield after winning Detroit mayoral race? Voter weighs in.

A new era in Detroit is on the horizon with the election of the city's first woman mayor, Mary Sheffield.

With Sheffield's arrival comes the potential for changes and for some, questions over what may come next.

"It's a new leader who can hopefully bring some new ideas in," said Chris Welch, who runs Saturn Coffee, a café in Detroit's New Center neighborhood. "We're a pretty new business, so you know, we're still kind of growing and changing as we find our stride."

On Tuesday, Welch, along with more than 76,000 other Detroiters, cast their vote for Sheffield, who won against her opponent, the Rev. Solomon Kinloch.

Welch says he felt Sheffield better represented what he was looking for in a leader and could handle what the city needs going forward.

"I do hope that the actions that she ends up taking and the direction the city ends up going is just something that people can get behind," he said.

Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric B. Larson says Welch isn't alone. He says Sheffield would need to foster a strong bond with business owners and voters to ensure they feel engaged and connected to their leaders.

"I think it's really important to make sure that we don't lose sight of those things that have been working," said Larson. "There has been a recognition that there are things that have been working, but also the opportunity to make sure that all of Detroit is being lifted up and is coming together in a way that is much more positive and, quite frankly, much more inclusive."

Both men say they are excited for what Sheffield and her administration may bring and look forward to the future of the city that they love.