Whale makes surprise appearance during 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti

With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance: a whale.

A safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica, who were competing in a semifinal match, a whale breached and gave spectators and photographers an amazing Olympics moment.

A whale breaches as Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy competes in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on August 5, 2024. JEROME BROUILLET / AFP via Getty Images

Most of the events in the 2024 Paris Olympics are being held in and around the French capital city, but the surfing competition occurred about 10,000 miles away in waters off the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, which was chosen for its legendary Teahupo'o wave.

Frenchman Kauli Vaast, born on the island, won gold in the men's competition. Johanne Defay won bronze for France in the women's event.

A whale breaches as Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy compete in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on August 5, 2024. JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images

It's not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while people are surfing around the world.

In Tahiti, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season. Tahiti also has several maritime protected zones.

In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders, including some from Tahiti, signed a treaty recognizing whales as "legal persons," although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.

