Metro Detroit woman charged in suspected drunk driving crash, injuring man

(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland woman who is accused of driving drunk and intentionally crashing into cars, injuring a man, has been charged.

April Marie Graves, 43, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, two counts of malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 and one count of open alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Graves was arraigned on Tuesday and received a $850,000/10% cash bond with a GPS and tether.

April Marie Graves Westland Police Department

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on Aug. 10, Graves was driving her car at a high speed while drunk and crashed into multiple vehicles on Wildwood Street. Graves allegedly drove toward a man, 32, and a woman, 31, who were unloading items from their car, pinning th mean between both vehicles.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Graves is ordered to have no contact with the victims, not to consume alcohol or drugs, or to drive a vehicle.

"I cannot think of a more stunning example of alleged criminal behavior of a driver behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle. The result is severe injuries to two Wayne County citizens that will be with them for their lifetimes," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 29.