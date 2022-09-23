Westland to hold first-ever electronics recycling drop-off event on Saturday

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:

Computers/Laptops

Tablets

Projectors

Phones (cell, landline, office phones)

Monitors (EXCEPT CRT)

Radios

TVs (EXCEPT Box or CRT)

Decorative string lights

Cable boxes and networking equipment (modems/routers/switches)

Amplifiers/Digital cameras/Camcorders

Keyboards and Mice

Headphones

Electrical cords

Small household appliances (microwave size or smaller)

Printers (ink cartridges must be removed)

New/Old Ink cartridges (must be unused)

"Recycling is a cornerstone of the City of Westland's Mission Green Initiative and we are happy to provide an opportunity for our residents to be able to responsibly recycle old unused electronics," Westland Mayor William Wild said. "We are happy to be partnering with Dedicated Recycling Company, a Michigan company, to responsibly recycle these electronics at no cost to our residents in order to make the world a better place for us now and into the future."