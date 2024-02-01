Watch CBS News
Police search for missing Westland teen possibly in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024 04:00

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Nyana Franklin-Hudson was last seen on Jan. 27 around 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Stieber with an unknown man and it's believed she was headed to Detroit, police said. 

She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, black pants, and black crocs. Franklin-Hudson is described by police as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 734-722-9600.  

February 1, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

