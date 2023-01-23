Watch CBS News
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. 

Westland police are searching for suspects in connection  Westland Police Department

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. 

Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. 

The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.

After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.

According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. 

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 4:29 PM

