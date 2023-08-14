Westland man found dead on shoulder of I-275

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man was found dead on the shoulder of I-275 in Canton Township near his rental car Sunday night, state police said.

Patrol Activity:

08/13 at 10:10 PM

Location:

I 275 northbound near Koppernick Rd.

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a 911 call of a male laying on the side of I-275. 1/ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 14, 2023

At about 10:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to northbound I-275 near Koppernick Road after receiving a report of a man lying on the shoulder.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old Westland man on the shoulder, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies discovered red vehicle parts and found the victim's rental car that he was driving.

State police say they have not determined why the man was outside the car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the 855-MICH-TIP or 800-SPEAK-UP.

The investigation is ongoing.