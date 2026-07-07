Westland man charged with DWI-causing death after crash kills 3 on I-94 in Dearborn

A Westland man has been charged with six felony counts in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Dearborn that killed three of his passengers last Friday night.

Hilton Dorian Yopp III, 26, was arraigned Tuesday morning in 19 District Ct. in Dearborn on three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and three counts of reckless driving causing death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Judge Sam Salamey set bond at $200,000. If released, Yopp is prohibited from driving or consuming alcohol.

The three people killed were Myles Bland, 27, of Dearborn; Jailyn Riley, 24, of Detroit; and Alexandria Boynton, 24, also of Detroit.

Michigan State Police investigated the crash, which involved Yopp's vehicle and a semi-truck on eastbound I-94 near Wyoming Avenue in Wayne County. When troopers arrived, they found all three passengers in and around Yopp's vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the semi-truck had stopped in traffic due to flooding when it was struck by the other vehicle.

Medics transported both Yopp and the truck driver to a local hospital for treatment.

Dearborn Police Department also assisted at the scene. Eastbound lanes of I-94 in the area were closed during the on-site investigation and cleanup.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 15, with a preliminary exam set for July 22.