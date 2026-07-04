3 dead after vehicle collides with semitruck on Interstate 94 in Wayne County, Michigan State Police say

Three people are dead after a vehicle hit the back of a semitruck on Interstate 94 in Southeast Michigan late Friday, state officials said.

The Michigan State Police responded to the crash on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Avenue in Wayne County around 11:44 p.m. Investigators said the semitruck was stopped in traffic due to flooding when it was struck by the vehicle.

Three passengers in the vehicle that crashed into the semi died at the scene, according to the state law enforcement agency, and the driver was taken into custody.

The ages of the individuals involved in the collision have not yet been disclosed by officials.

As of Saturday afternoon, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.