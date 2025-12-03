Westland landlord accused of sexually harassing female tenants, Justice Dept. lawsuit says

A lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department alleges that a landlord in Westland, Michigan, sexually harassed female tenants, in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

According to the filing, William Aaron Asper — who owns and manages a number of rental properties — began harassing tenants in 2018 and carried on his actions through this year.

The complaint alleges Asper offered housing benefits in exchange for "sexual contact," and subjected some tenants to unwelcome touching and groping.

Furthermore, Asper is accused of retaliating against tenants who rebuffed his advances. In one case, according to the suit, he threatened to evict a tenant who turned his advances down. She ultimately moved out due to her fears over the encounter.

"Women should not live in fear when they pay their rent or seek repairs," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said. "The Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act's prohibition on this conduct."

The lawsuit names the William Aaron Asper Living Trust and REPSA Enterprises LLC as defendants.

"A man who preys on vulnerable women in need of a home deserves the greatest condemnation," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. "We will do our best to protect women against gross exploitation."

When reached out to for comment by CBS News Detroit, Asper said he denies all allegations.

Victims of landlord harassment were reminded by authorities to contact the Justice Department's Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-800-896-7743 or submit a report online.