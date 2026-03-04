Detroit-area facility touted as nation's first all-electric pet cremation system

EverGreene Pet Cremations in Westland is preparing for the debut of what the facility is touting as the nation's first fully-electric pet cremation system.

The facility, which serves Southeast Michigan, operates entirely on electric power without using natural gas or propane, the company said. The technology replaces combustion-based systems while maintaining industry standards for pet cremation, according to EverGreene.

The Westland location focuses exclusively on companion animal aftercare, and families as well as veterinary practices can access the facility for end-of-life arrangements.

Officials say the all-electric approach eliminates the need for combustion-based equipment, while the facility's operations follow established standards for identifying and returning remains. The company has emphasized transparency and environmental responsibility as central goals in developing the crematorium.

EverGreene Pet Cremations

"Introducing an all-electric cremation system represents an important step forward for pet aftercare in this country," said Dr. Noni Greene, veterinarian and founder of EverGreene Pet Cremations. "Providing families with an option that brings together compassion, transparency and environmental responsibility was our goal in developing the crematorium."

EverGreene offers communal, individual and private cremation options, and uses the Angelpaw identification system to track pets throughout the process. Memorial services and products are also available, and the crematorium works directly with veterinary practices and individual families to arrange care.

Visitors at the grand opening will have an opportunity to tour the facility and hear from EverGreene leadership about the new system and services offered to Southeast Michigan families and veterinary partners.