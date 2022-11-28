Westin Book Cadillac Detroit to receive $20 million renovation in the new year

(CBS DETROIT) - The Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit will be getting a $20 million renovation, with work beginning in January 2023.

The renovation will include a new contemporary design for its 453 guest rooms and suites, its 36,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space, and all of its public spaces on the property, according to a news release from the hotel.

In addition to these updates, the hotel will also be getting a new dining experience, which is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

"We are extremely excited about the renovation plan," said Debra Schultz, General Manager, The Westin Book Cadillac. "Our guests have always enjoyed our iconic hotel's welcoming and elegant experience, and when we emerge from our renovation, we look forward to amplifying that familiar experience with a rejuvenated one that invites guests to create new, inspiring memories."

When the hotel opened in 1924 it was acknowledged as the tallest hotel in the world at the time.

It closed in 1984 and then reopened as the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in 2008, following a two-year, multi-million dollar restoration.

Hotel officials say the scheduled redesign will pay homage to the Italian Renaissance style from its original architect Louis Kamper, with contemporary look, including a new color palette and patterns, in addition to other new design details.