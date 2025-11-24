West Bloomfield man breaks neighbor's window, fires gun into home, police say

A West Bloomfield, Michigan, man is accused of breaking a neighbor's window and firing a gun into their home Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Coach Lane, off 14 Mile Road near Northwestern Highway.

The man's wife called police to report that her husband was experiencing a "mental health breakdown," according to police, and was wearing a ballistic vest and had shot a gun into a neighbor's home.

When police arrived, they say the man was acting erratically with a gun in his front yard and had to be tased after resisting officers.

The man was taken to the West Bloomfield Police Station.

Police say the man walked across the street to a neighbor's home and broke a window before firing several rounds into the home. People were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has more information is asked to call West Bloomfield police at 248-975-8934.