Police looking for male who robbed an individual at gunpoint in West Bloomfield

Police in West Bloomfield, Michigan, are searching for a male they say robbed a person of their belongings at gunpoint on Saturday night.

The incident on the 7000 block of Timberview Trail was reported around 7 p.m. Investigators said the victim had just bought "high-end jewelry" from a store and drove from the business to a friend's house.

The victim was approached by the male in the driveway of the home "almost immediately" after they arrived from the store, according to police. Officials said he was dressed fully in dark clothing and had gloves and a mask.

The male pointed a pistol at the victim, addressed them by their first name and demanded specific pieces of jewelry and his wallet, police said.

According to officials, the male then ran south through a neighborhood.

Police said the robbery was targeted and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about, or video of, the incident is asked to call the agency's investigations unit at 248-975-8920.